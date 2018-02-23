Watch: Michael B. Jordan Talks Being A Pyromaniac And His 7-Eleven Favorites On ‘Hot Ones’

2 reads Leave a comment
On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan tests his mental strength while eating progressively hotter chicken wings. Find out if the man who plays Killmonger has what it takes as he battles through the wings of death with host Sean Evans, discussing everything under the sun from his childhood escapades to hanging out with Jay-Z.
While the actor works his way through the hot wings, he discusses some subjects you probably haven’t heard from the star before. He says that he was a pyromaniac as a kid and talks playing with his grandma’s incense all the time, and for his 7-Eleven favorites? MBJ says: “I used to get the frozen pizzas, the Hot Pockets, Ramen, the cup of noodle joints. White cheddar popcorn, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and then get the nacho cheese from the nacho machine with jalapeños on it. All that in one bag and just like air that out. That was my go-to.”
Peep the entire episode to see if Jordan makes his way to the end of the challenge, or has to live in the Hot Ones hall of shame.
