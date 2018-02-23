Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Everyone is still on a high after seeing the excellent and record-breaking film Black Panther. However, there is one person who may have a different perspective on the film, particularly its soundtrack. An artist is suing both Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly stealing her work for their video for the single All The Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack.
Reported by TMZ, Kendrick Lamar and SZA should be prepared to lawyer up because an independent artist is suing them both for allegedly stealing her artwork that was featured in the music video for the duo’s song All The Stars. Artist Lina Iris Viktor says that even after she refused permission to use her artworks, titled “Constellations I,” “Constellations II” and “Constellations III,” they were stolen and used in the video anyway.
Via TMZ:
[Lina Iris Viktor] claims reps for the movie contacted her twice — in 2016 and as recently as January — asking her to lend her work to the movie or create new work for it … but she said no. According to the docs, they did it anyway, which she calls “both an egregious violation of federal law and an affront to the artist, her livelihood, her legacy and to artists everywhere.”
Viktor claims the vid tries to mimic the “unique look and feel” of her works, but also uses “specific copyrightable elements” such as “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.”
She’s suing for damages and she wants an injunction prohibiting Kendrick and SZA from using her artwork to promote the soundtrack.
In an interview with Okay Player Viktor addressed the lawsuit and accused the film of hypocrisy, stating “It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”
At press time, there has been no response to the lawsuit from either Kendrick Lamar, SZA or director Ryan Coogler.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon
GOP Congresswoman Says Most Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37