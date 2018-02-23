Feature Story
Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27 Years Of Marriage

After 27 years of marriage, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin are getting a divorce. The beloved Martin actress confirmed the heartbreaking split on Twitter. The estranged couple have two children together: 16-year-old Xen and 8-year-old Ezekiel.

Tisha recently reunited with Martin Lawrence and teased a reboot of the timeless Martin show. Tisha neither confirmed or denied rumors. but called whatever’s happening “exciting.”

Tisha has been teasing new music on Instagram. Looks like she’s channeling her energy into her music career.

 

Photos