Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Moncler’s New Puffer Gowns?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s fashion month so the runway is ablaze with all the trends you will be wearing for the year. Milan Fashion Week has stood out amongst the fashion weeks this season (Paris, I’m waiting for what you have in store) with innovative runway shows with fashion re-imagined (yes, Gucci, I’m talking to you). Moncler, known for their $1K+ down puffer jackets and outerwear appeal, showed the fashion world that they can be more than just outerwear.

RELATED: Moncler Opens Their Paris Fashion Week Show With Black Ballerinas Giving A Hip Hop Flair

Moncler announced the end of their creative partnership with designers Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, saying good-bye their popular Gamme Rouge and Gamme Bleu lines. The conclusion of this fashion era is ushering in a new re-imagined Moncler with Moncler Genius. Moncler Genius is a partnership between the fashion house and eight designers, including Palm Angels, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Craig Green. One of the first things to cause a stir in the fashion industry? Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli’s release of the Moncler puffer gown.

In an interview with The Cut, Piccioli stated he was inspired by Italian Renaissance painters depictions of Madonna. The colorful and towering puffer gowns are statement pieces that look like they could save your life in addition to making a grand entrance.

Grazie 🖤

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown wore one of the puffer gowns to the Milan Fashion Week show, where fashion stylist Luka Sabbat was also in attendance.

Moncler Genius - Milan Fashion Week

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Moncler Genius will be dropping collections monthly a la streetwear style brands and sure to attract the attention of fashionable millennials looking for something new and refreshing.

Beauties, we have to know: would you wear this puffer gown to your next gala or event? Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

8 photos Launch gallery

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading See The Photos From Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos