Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement About The ‘Rush Hour’ Franchise

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Chris Tucker

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chris Tucker still won’t give us a straight answer about a Friday remake, but he did confirm another one of his blockbuster films is coming back.

On an episode of ESPN’s The Plug podcast, Tucker was asked if he and Jackie Chan would ever team up again for their Kung Fu/Buddy cop Rush Hour films. Chris replied, “It’s happening. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Last year on The Cruz Show, Jackie Chan revealed that they were working with screenwriters to get the perfect script for Rush Hour 4 and waiting on Chris to confirm. Luckily the legendary comedian is on board to play Detective James Carter once again. Why not? Both stars look pretty much the same 20 years after the first film.

 

No word on when the film is set to be released, but we’ll keep you posted.

