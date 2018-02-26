Feature Story
Emotional K. Michelle Says Her Struggle With Drugs Ruined Her Reputation With Radio Stations

Written By: Nia Noelle

K. Michelle was overcome with emotion on The Fam In The Morning when she clarified what happened leading up to a controversial missed appearance at the radio station that led to a massive fallout last year.

The singer and reality star said she was so sick from stress, exhaustion and dangerous side effects from botched plastic surgeries that she found herself addicted to pills like Adderall and Percocet just to function.

“They were trying to put me in rehab. I was taking Percocet and Adderall just to stay up,” she said.”I remember having this assistant that said, ‘I’m not waking her up, I’m not going to put a pill in her mouth. I’ve heard her talk to her doctor and the doctor said, ‘you’re going to rehab’. You’re going to be dead. You can’t function.”

That morning, though countless fans were counting on her to attend the appearance, including one who missed her chemotherapy treatments, K. said she was too sick and tired to attend and accidentally slept through her appearance, she said. When she questioned her team as to why they didn’t wake her up, she said they told her they didn’t want to out of fear for her health.

“When they didn’t wake me up, my body shut down,” she said.

She also criticized her label’s team for failing to call the station to reveal just how sick she actually was.

K. Michelle added that all of her health problems have been a direct result of illegal, botched butt injections, which she says she and dozens of other celebrities and women received.

“What women don’t know what’s going on right now, if you got those shots like four, five years ago, you’re gonna be sick. It’s no avoiding it, it’s nothing you could do to avoid it. And they not telling girls. Girls still getting it,” she said.

Check out the rest of the candid interview below and see more at Fam In The Morning:

