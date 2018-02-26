Do Mechie Know Who Leaked His Sex Tape With Blac Chyna? [Exclusive]

Do Mechie Know Who Leaked His Sex Tape With Blac Chyna? [Exclusive]

Mechie has been in the news lately because of an alleged sex tape with Blac Chyna has leaked all over the internet. How did this happen? Who’s the blame? Mechie us the details on who he feels are to blame on the matter. Also Blac Chyna’s “skills” have come into question but is she really that bad in the bedroom or was it just a bad night?

We also get the scoop on what really happened behind the breakup of 4EY the Future. Mechie reveals what you may not have seen with The Fam.

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

 

Photos