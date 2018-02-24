Mo’Nique Demolishes Charlamagne Tha God For Calling Her Donkey Of The Day

Mo’Nique had time on Friday!

The Oscar winner pulled out every receipt during her appearance on The Breakfast Club to confront Charlamagne tha God for naming her the “Donkey of the Day” back in January.

And from the jump, it was clear that Mo wasn’t playing around when she called Charlamagne’s government name, “Lenard” and why he called her DOTD.

“What you’re saying to the community is, as Black women, you’re devalued. And if you stand up and you make a stand and you say ‘We need equality’ and we have to say what’s right and what’s fair. And then a brother that looks like me from South Carolina [says] that ‘[I’m] the Donkey of the Day,’ you [Charlamagne] have to explain that to the community.”

Meanwhile, Charlamagne accused her of using the #TimesUp Movement to try to get money for herself. That, and she isn’t relevant by defending white women over her.

“When I heard you say that you wanted us to boycott [Netflix] because of racial and gender bias … I wanted to know why did you feel like you should have gotten whatever Chris Rock got, whatever Dave Chappelle got, whatever Amy Schumer got … We all know Mo’Nique is a legend, but we also know that those deals that Netflix are giving out are based on recent stand-up shows,” he said.

“I don’t think Amy Schumer is funny, but she did sell out 50 arenas around the world, including MSG, and HBO wanted her as well, so she created a bidding war on those stats, so I assume that’s the reason her number was at that place.”

However at the end of the program, Mo’Nique came for kill.

“You know what, brotha? You’re going to hear yourself a lot from me lately. You’re going to hear yourself around the world. We have to explain brothas like you, we do. And, when we watched that movie Birth of a Nation and we saw that man walk his wife into that master’s house, we watched him walk his wife in. Then we watched him go back and get ’em— you’re that brotha,” she concluded.

Watch it for yourself:

Of course, there are folks on Twitter that had her back for this interview:

Mo’Nique didn’t tell a single lie about The Breakfast Club. They’ve been coons for coins since the inception of that show and she unapologetically told them that they aren’t shit. The end. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 24, 2018

This whole "oh Mo'nique is difficult" thing doesn't really hold water to me when cokehead charlie sheen one of the highest paid actors to ever do it TERRORIZED hollywood. You got gainfully employed Christian Bale cussing out directors on VIDEO. Rapist casey afleck, etc — BlackQueerSeer (@Turhan3rd) February 24, 2018

If we actually listen to Monique, she’s only telling the real truth & as usual people are in denial when it comes to the truth! — S T E F F I N E (@posterboysteff) February 24, 2018

One thing I know is I will NOT partake in the tearing down of Mo’nique She is a Black woman with a valid point Whether we agree with her approach or not Black People we gotta understand the bigger picture here — Walter Miller Photography (@da_Wizrd) February 24, 2018

We must have watched two different interviews because the only point Lenard attempted was trying to prove how relevant Mo’Nique was and why she wasn’t deserving. — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 24, 2018

anybody that listens to mo’nique’s interview with the breakfast club and still won’t stand with her, hates black women as much as @cthagod. — S M I T H (@_blackweirdo) February 24, 2018

The one thing we can always say about Mo is that she always comes with the receipts!

RELATED NEWS:

Gary Owen’s Heated Message For Mo’Nique: ‘Take Responsibility For Your S**t!’’

Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K

Kandi Burruss Stands In Solidarity With Mo’Nique With Touching Throwback Message

Also On 100.3: