Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Talk Wrinkle, Loving Your Hair & Negative Energy

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss A Wrinkle In Time. During the interview Oprah breaks down the origin of the #OprahVoice, loving your hair, and confronting your demons. Lastly Oprah explains why she doesn’t address the negative comments from Trump and Monique face on.

I asked Oprah why continue to rise about the negative comments instead of addressing it head on and here is her response.

“It’s impossible, it’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy. You can’t meet negative energy where it is, you have to rise above it, you have to transcend it. You have to be the light. It only takes a little bit of light to banish the darkness, it takes a lot of darkness to overcome the light. It takes just a little bit of light and we are warriors of the light. I would never stoop to try to meet somebody where they are negatively. Don’t care who they are.”

A Wrinkle In Time is in theaters everywhere, March 9th.

Also On 100.3: