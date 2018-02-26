Feature Story
AMC, Color of Change to Provide Free ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Tickets to Underprivileged Kids

For little Black girls, representation always matters.

Essence Cover, February 2018

Source: Warwick Saint / Warwick Saint

 

AMC Theaters and Color of Change understand that representation matters, especially to little Black girls. This is why the two are teaming up to provide free tickets for low-income children to see Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film “A Wrinkle In Time.”

According to Variety, the “Give a Child the Universe” initiative is encouraging both individuals and groups to purchase and then donate tickets to the movie. Through this generosity, Color of Change will later distribute the tickets to partners, schools and other community organizations for screenings at local AMCs across the country.

“Color of Change believes in the power of images and supports those working to change the rules in Hollywood so that inclusive, empathetic and human portrayals of Black people and people of color are prominent on the screen,” stressed Color of Change Executive Director Rashad Robinson.

“From Selma to now A Wrinkle In Time, Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women.”

Robinson added, “By casting a black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world.

“We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film.”

Color of Change isn’t the only one helping kids see this film.

As we previously reported, teenager Taylor Richardson launched a GoFundMe campaign to send 1,000 girls to see the movie and already, she’s raised $20,000.

Taylor explained the movie’s importance on the campaign saying, “It has a female protagonist in a science fiction film. A brown girl front and center who looks like me in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in.”

 

In case you need a refresher, “A Wrinkle In Time” is based off a 1982 science fantasy novel written by American writer Madeleine L’Engle. It stars Storm ReidOprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

 

“A Wrinkle In Time” hit theaters March 9. 

