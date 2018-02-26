Meet Chicago West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West New Daughter

Feature Story
Written By: Nia Noelle

In another chapter of awww what a cute baby…. Kim Kardashian has finally given us a clear look at she and Kanye West beautiful daughter Chicago!

 

Chicago is the third child child for the couple and was born in January via surrogate.  Chicago is the first of three grandchildren due this year for Kris Jenner.    Chicago is already a big cousin to Kyle Jenner’s new daughter Stormi who was born in February.  Khloe Kardashian is due this spring as well.

