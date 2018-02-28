Feature Story
The Black Panther Dance Challenge Is Taking Over The Internet

Wakanda would be proud.

Written By: Nia Noelle

If you left a screening of Black Panther too hype to contain yourself, you might want to get in on a dance challenge that’s sending waves throughout social media.

The #BlackPantherChallenge — not to be confused with the #BlackPantherChallenge that’s fundraising for kids to see the movie — started gaining hype when actress Kendra “K.O” Oyesanya posted a dance routine on Instagram. The clip showed her and her crew jamming to the song “Omunye” by Distruction Boyz. In the clip, the dancers make use of African-inspired moves such as the Gwara Gwara from South Africa (a dance Rihanna even took on at the Grammys).

Kendra’s clip eventually went viral, raking in over 500,000 views, and it was featured on shows like The Real and Good Morning America. Now, other dancers are following her lead with some amazing videos of their own. Swipe through to check out more talented movers celebrating the #BlackPantherChallenge!

Photos