North Carolina Man Killed On Facebook Live Minutes After Leaving A Police Station

Prentis Robinson was 55 years old.

Posted 2 hours ago
On Monday, February 26, 55-year-old Prentis Robinson went to the Wingate Police Department in Virginia to file a police report about a family member who stole his phone. Minutes after leaving the station, he was shot and killed.

With a selfie stick in his hand, Robinson was on Facebook Live, which he was known for on his social media pages. He filmed himself walking up a hill and then talking to another man. He continues walking and suddenly there are gunshots. Prentis collapsed on camera. See the video below, and please be advised the video is graphic. 

Wingate police Chief Donnie Gay told WSOC, “I’d just spoke to him, it was, I just … it’s hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him.”

WSOC also reports Douglas Colson, 65, turned himself in this morning.

The reason why Colson shot Robinson is not known, but WSOC reports, “Police believe Colson, who is from Marshville, shot Robinson on College Street today while Robinson was on Facebook Live possibly ‘outing’ local suspected drug dealers.”

Our thoughts go out to Prentis Robinson’s friends and family.

