Ben Carson And His Wife Reportedly Went Full Diva On HUD Official For Not Glamorously Redecorating His Office

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ben Carson And His Wife Reportedly Went Full Diva On HUD Official For Not Glamorously Redecorating His Office

Helen Foster, a senior career official at the department, is fighting back.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Carson has clearly done a terrible job at being the secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development. He has been protested for trying to take away fair housing, he has been accused of using taxpayer dollars for private planes and he is reportedly being investigated for his family’s involvement at HUD. Now, there is a new accusation against Carson — the former neurosurgeon, via his wife, had a diva fit when a HUD official refused to glamorously redecorate his office, which would have cost tax payers thousands of dollars.

The Hill reports, “Helen Foster — a senior career official at the department — alleges in a complaint she filed with a watchdog for federal employees that she was asked shortly before President Trump‘s inauguration by then-acting HUD Secretary Craig Clemmensen to assist Carson’s wife with getting funding to redecorate his office.”  In the complaint, Foster told Clemmensen that there is a $5,000 legal limit in suite renovations, but she alleges Clemmensen told her to “find money” and “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair.” $5,000 for a chair? Is this Ben Carson or Mariah Carey?

Shortly after this incident, Foster was demoted and replaced with an appointee from President Trump — even though just before the renovation demands, she had been given a performance rating of “excellent” in an annual review. In her lawsuit, Foster is demanding a public apology and to be reinstated as HUD’s chief administrative officer. HUD has refused to comment on the lawsuit.

Maybe Carson and his wife wanted to renovate his office with more paintings of Dr. Ben and Jesus.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ben Carson And His Wife Reportedly Went Full Diva On HUD Official For Not Glamorously Redecorating His Office

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos