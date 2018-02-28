Melania Trump Allegedly Gave The White House An Exorcism Because Of Obama’s ‘Demonic’ Artifacts

As we all know, Trump is suddenly an evangelical solely because he is a Republican. This from a man who has five kids by three different women, allegedly paid off porn stars for sex and admitted that he never asked God for forgiveness. How Christ-like! However, new reports claim that the true fanatical Christian in the White House isn’t VP Mike Pence but Melania Trump.
According to Salon.com, Trump is now surrounded with far-right Christians like Paul Begley, who earlier this month, claimed that the First Lady made sure that the White House was ‘completely exorcised’ before she would move into the presidential residence, since former president Barack Obama had left the place littered with “idols’ and other ‘demonic’ artifacts.”
In a podcast interview, Begley said, “During that five hours when they were ripping out carpets and changing drapes, Melania Trump said to her husband, ‘I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised.’” He also added, “There were people in there packing up every idol. The only thing that was left was one cross on one wall. They cleansed the White House. They had people in there anointing it with oil and praying everywhere.”
The White House denied Melania Trump requested an exorcism, but Begley stands by what he said. He claimed the White House’s statement “didn’t say that they didn’t remove all of the idols, all the relics, all the witchcraft, all the voodoo, all of the things that were in there. They are not going to tell you those weren’t removed because, believe me, they were.”
Who knows if this is true, but this is what happens when you surround yourself with religious zealots. However, I wouldn’t be shocked if delicate Melania saw African art and thought it was witchcraft or voodoo. Slovenia, her home country, has a history of anti-Semitism and she is the same person who agreed with her racist husband that Obama wasn’t born in this country. If her husband is a racist, she wouldn’t fall that far from the racist tree.
SEE ALSO:
Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?
President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 44
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 44
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 44
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 44
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 44