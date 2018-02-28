The Wake Up: Pro-NRA Extortionist Blackmails Delta; Cowardly Parkland Cop Says He Wasn’t Afraid; Far-Right Armed Militia To Guard Schools?

Georgia Lt. Gov. Gives Unconstitutional Ultimatum

Unless Delta Air Lines reverses course and continues to let National Rifle Association (NRA) members fly for a discounted rate, the company can expect to be taxed out of the wazoo, according to Georgia’s lieutenant governor, the pro-gun nut who issued the seemingly illegal threat on Monday.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Republican Casey Cagle tweeted his ultimatum after dozens of companies pulled their support from the NRA during the obligatory gun control debate that follows every mass shooting. The difference this time around is that companies are actually doing something to show they are against gun violence, the polar opposite stance of the NRA which just can’t admit that there is no place in society for weapons of war like the AR-15 a crazed gunman used to slaughter 17 students and faculty in a Florida high school earlier this month.

Oh, did we mention Cagle’s threat is actually unconstitutional? Think Progress reminded readers of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sorrell v. IMS Health, which explained that, “The First Amendment requires heightened scrutiny whenever the government creates ‘a regulation of speech because of disagreement with the message it conveys.’”

Delta’s headquarters is in Atlanta, which is why Cagel decided to wield his power that clearly should be take away from him.

Cop Who Didn’t Try To Stop Florida Shooter Says He’s Not A Coward

The armed police officer trained for how to handle school shootings and who was on duty and present at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when a lunatic went on a deadly shooting rampage there earlier this month has broken his silence, insisting what he did [not do] was not cowardly, the Miami Herald reported.

The now-resigned officer, Scot Peterson, has been criticized by everyone from the local sheriff to the president. But that criticism is unjustified, his lawyer said Monday.

NEW: Scot Peterson, former Broward County school resource deputy assigned to Stoneman Douglas High School, hires attorneys to respond to "unfounded criticism of his actions" in response to deadly shooting. https://t.co/6Ul14PHg4u pic.twitter.com/oTEFFmTzYY — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2018

“Allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue,” attorney Joseph DiRuzzo said in a brief statement. “Let there be no mistake,’’ DiRuzzo’s statement continued, “Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the 17 victims on that day.”

Clearly, the actual mistake was assigning Peterson to do a job he was obviously afraid to do.

Oath Keepers Want To Stand Guard At Schools

“One of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S.” has planned to assign its armed members to schools across the country to stand guard to make sure there are no more mass shootings there, whether anybody like it or not, according to a new report. The idea of the Oath Keepers militia that has been identified by the Southern Law Poverty Center (SLPC) as a hate group has horrified teachers, parents, school administrators and students alike.

What if teachers or students don't feel safe having armed volunteers stationed outside their schools? "Tough," says Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes https://t.co/llYHICo9GU pic.twitter.com/h3TxHAJkYw — Allegra Kirkland (@allegrakirkland) February 26, 2018

The Oath Keepers “organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans,” according to the SLPC.

“I think it’s essential,” Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told Talking Points Memo on Monday. “It’s part of our responsibility to do what we can. And what we can do is be outside of schools so that we’re closer if an attack happens, or when one happens. We’ll be there to be a fast response.”

