No Filter: LeBron James Came For The NCAA’s Entire Existence

He wants better for college athletes.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

Source: Jack Arent / Getty

On Tuesday, basketball extraordinaire LeBron James had some choice words for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The NCAA is currently under FBI investigation for corruption. Athletes from more than 20 Division I men’s basketball programs are allegedly breaking NCAA rules due to illegal recruiting, and many of the sport’s top players and coaches could face punishment.

Lebron acknowledged that he doesn’t know the details of the case or how the NCAA played a hand in the matter, but when it came to actually caring about their players, he called B.S. “The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” he said. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

You can check out more of what LeBron had to say below.

 

Lebron went straight to the NBA after high school in the 2003 draft. Now, since 2006, NBA draftees have to be at least 19 years old and be one year removed from high school to be eligible for the league. This leads most kids fresh out of high school to go to the NCAA.

Lebron is all about alternatives. He spoke of his support for expanding the NBA’s G League, which is sort of like a developmental league before the pros.

“I just looked at it like the farm league, like in baseball,” Lebron said. “Or you look at pros overseas; some of those guys get signed at 14, but they get put into this farm system where they’re able to grow and be around other professionals for three or four years. Then, when they’re ready, they hit the national team, or when they’re ready, they become a pro.”

With the NCAA under tight pressure and the biggest basketball player in the league over your shoulder, change might come sooner than we think. We’ll keep you updated as the heat against the NCAA continues.

 

 

