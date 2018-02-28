Huh? This Former FBI Agent Is Passing The Joint & Running For Congress

The time has officially arrived where politicians are lighting up in their campaign ads.

Benjamin Thomas Wolf — who is running to represent the 5th Congressional District of Illinois — had no qualms about rolling up for a photo shoot. “As a cannabis user, I think it’s important we get out front and talk about it,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We realize that cannabis can bring billions of dollars to the state, it’s medicine for millions of people around the country, it changes criminal justice reform and personally I think it’s a wonderful recreational substance as well.”

Wolf, who moved to Chicago five years ago, hopes to legalize recreational marijuana using a progressive platform aimed at 33-year-olds. This is the average age that makes up the 5th district which includes Chicago’s North and Northwest sides.

The photograph of Wolf in front of an American Flag with a joint in his hand has already gained social media attention. Some folks were here for the lit imagery.

This will go down as one of the most iconic political images in US history… Bravo sir, bravo. — JAO Pictures (@JAOpictures) February 27, 2018

While others were not.

The thirstiest congressional candidate in IL-5 is back https://t.co/KFelLguVc5 — Kris Vire (@krisvire) February 27, 2018

Certain people couldn’t ignore a race factor, considering Black people usually don’t get as much love for marijuana possession.

White privelage must be so nice… — BB1206 (@BB12064) February 27, 2018

However, when pushed on his beliefs, Wolf seemed to be open minded.

Cool approach @benjaminwolfBTW, but I can't really rock with someone who has a platform for Marijuana, but not for criminal justice reform. Yeah, sure close Gitmo, but what about closing the cases and expunge the records of marijuana distros. https://t.co/SpIxtowRxW via @suntimes — Richard P. T’homas (@imrichardthomas) February 27, 2018

Read the article again. Its possible they edited but it said: Full pardons for any cannabis incarcerations. Criminal justice reform. Tax revenue. Medicine. — Benjamin Thomas Wolf (@benjaminwolfBTW) February 27, 2018

Ah! The very last graph. My man! However, expunge and pardon what’s the difference? What examples are their from the recently pardoned that would exemplify how their are many opportunities for the newly pardoned in America? — Richard P. T’homas (@imrichardthomas) February 27, 2018

None. Its never been done. We will create the blueprint. Its time. — Benjamin Thomas Wolf (@benjaminwolfBTW) February 27, 2018

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Wolf hopes to spend all the state revenue from marijuana on public education and drug rehabilitation centers, along with pardoning those who are locked up for marijuana-related offenses.

What do you think? Does Wolf have your vote, or would you hold off on passing the joint to him? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 100.3: