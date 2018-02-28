Features
Avengers, Assemble: Disneyland Paris Is Adding A Marvel Universe In A $2.5 Billion Park Expansion

This is going to be an epic addition

Posted 2 hours ago
Disneyland Resort Paris

Source: PASCAL DELLA ZUANA / Getty

Disneyland is already the happiest place on earth, and now their Paris location is making some major additions that are going to make joy even more joyful.

In the park’s latest expensive spending spree, the Walt Disney Company announced plans to spend a whopping $2.5 billion to expand Disneyland Paris, one of the brand’s theme parks that doesn’t quite draw the crowds that the other locations do.  During an event with French President Emmanuel Macron, Walt Disney Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger announced the expansion, and this definitely has the potential to bring in some new faces.

The expansion includes three new areas based on Disney’s most popular intellectual properties: The Marvel Universe, Frozen, and Star Wars. This is gonna be huge. The park’s newest endeavor will start in 2021 and be rolled out in three phases until completion. First, in 2020, the park’s resort will add Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, which will bring guests into the worlds of Marvel’s mostly NYC-based characters. As far as the new Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel areas, there are also plans to build a lake that will connect all three, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Disney bought Marvel back in 2009, so it’s honestly pretty surprising that other Disneyland parks aren’t already decked out with Avengers gear. With that being said, this Paris expansion might lead to other parks doing the same.

Great news for all those Marvel heads out there.

