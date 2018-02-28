Rest In Peace: Atlanta Rapper Recorded His Own Murder On His Phone

One mother’s advice to her son became the detail that ultimately solved his murder case.

Geraldine Grant Bryson use to tell her son, Rahim Grant, to pull out his phone and record whenever trouble comes his way. On December 29, 2017, Rahim was shot and killed by the mother of his child and recorded it all on his cellphone.

Local rapper recorded his own murder using cell phone, police say https://t.co/fEElyNLIcw pic.twitter.com/R6moCek2Cp — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 27, 2018

29-year old Ciera Harp told authorities that she killed the Atlanta rapper in self defense after he reportedly attacked her with a knife. However, police say the cellphone footage tells a different story. Without giving too much detail, officers say that in the recording, Harp is screaming that Grant had been beating her for four years. She shoots Grant and he then “pleads for water and expresses a desire to hug his daughter.”

This mother says she taught her son to pull out his phone and hit record when trouble comes his way. Police say he recorded his own murder when the mother of his child shot him 7 times. The story at 5:15 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9UyYDZ7gLs — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) February 27, 2018

Mama Grant says all she wants is justice. As for her thoughts on her son’s baby mother and murderer, Bryson says, “I just want her to realize that you just don’t go around killing people.”

