Rest In Peace: Atlanta Rapper Recorded His Own Murder On His Phone

One mother’s advice to her son became the detail that ultimately solved his murder case.
Geraldine Grant Bryson use to tell her son, Rahim Grant, to pull out his phone and record whenever trouble comes his way. On December 29, 2017, Rahim was shot and killed by the mother of his child and recorded it all on his cellphone.
29-year old Ciera Harp told authorities that she killed the Atlanta rapper in self defense after he reportedly attacked her with a knife. However, police say the cellphone footage tells a different story. Without giving too much detail, officers say that in the recording, Harp is screaming that Grant had been beating her for four years. She shoots Grant and he then “pleads for water and expresses a desire to hug his daughter.”
This mother says she taught her son to pull out his phone and hit record when trouble comes his way. Police say he recorded his own murder when the mother of his child shot him 7 times. The story at 5:15 @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/9UyYDZ7gLs