Safaree Samuels Offered Porn Deals After Nude Pic Leak

Safaree Samuels Offered Porn Deals After Nude Pic Leak

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Well isn’t this funny. It looks like Safaree’s nude pic leak might have got him some new job offers.

“Safaree is shocked that his phone has been blowing up since the penis pics leaked,” a source close to Safaree shares with HollywoodLife.com. “He has been getting marriage proposals, job offers and he even has a ton of new online haters and trolls trying to diss him since the pics leaked.”

“He thinks everyone will forget about the pics soon,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but if they open a few doors for him, then he is cool with that too. He has never considered doing porn until now. While his heart is in hip-hop, Safaree considers himself a businessman first and if the money is right, he is open to any opportunities that come his way.” Huh. If he’s considering joining the world of adult entertainment, what will the name of his movies be? Wild Sex Safaree? Is that too obvious? 

 

Photos