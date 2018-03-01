Drake Bought Himself A Multi Million Dollar Ferrari LaFerrari

Drake Bought Himself A Multi Million Dollar Ferrari LaFerrari

Written By: Nia Noelle

Via | HotNewHipHop

Floyd Mayweather confirms that Drake bought a multi-million dollar whip last week.

It looks like Kylie Jenner isn’t the only with a new Ferrari LaFerrari. Last week, Drake was spotted leaving The Nice Guy bar & restaurant in Los Angeles in a new yellow Ferrari LaFerrari as well, which is worth well in the millions. Media Take Out reports the car is worth $7 million, but we should probably take that with a grain of salt coming from MTO, but nevertheless $3.5 million is the average price for one, so it’s at least a few million is a safe assumption.

Drake posted his new whip on Instagram the other day, with a huge grin on his face of a man driving a few million bucks down the road. He left a lemon emoji as his caption in the process.

