Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Black History Month: Dr. Michael O. Adams

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs 

Leaders In The Community

Source: Michael O. Adams / Michael O. Adams

Dr. Michael O. Adams, Interim Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas a Southern University has been a higher education educator and administrator for than 30 years.

During his service at TSU Dr. Adams has helped educate thousands of students as a professor, Director of the EMPA Program and Chairman of the Political Science Department. He has created study abroad programs to Ghana, Brazil, Cuba, China, Panama, and Spain for Texas Southern University students.

Dr. Adams is a leader in on-line education and public administration. He is the author of six books and numerous articles and scholarly presentations. Dr Adams has also taught in prison programs for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice  and served on the education committee of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education.

Under the leadership of Dr. Adams the enrollment of the School of Public Affairs has grown and student graduation rates have increased. As a part of his commitment to reconnect the Barbara Jordan School of Public Affairs to its historic mission of serving as an academic think tank to address urban challenges, Dr. Adams secured the approval of the TSU Board of Regents for a major national civic engagement project; Let’s Count People of Color and Low Income Urban Americans 2020 Census.

Dr. Adams has also been working with a faculty colleague and several graduate students on accessing the impact of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on the future of urban and suburban cities as well as on policy solutions to help make Houston and Harris County more resilient to withstand another major hurricane or natural disaster.

Also On 100.3:
bhm-logo
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

bhm-logo Continue reading Black History Month: Dr. Michael O. Adams

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

bhm-logo
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos