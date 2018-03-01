Watch: Three Cops Randomly Attack Man, Punching Him 12 Times In The Head

Watch: Three Cops Randomly Attack Man, Punching Him 12 Times In The Head

The victim is a 32-year-old father of three.

On February 22, Edward Minguela, 32,  was walking near a liquor store in Camden, New Jersey when he was violently attacked by police. He heard officers screaming for him to put his hands up, which he did. Minguela was then thrown to the ground and punched 12 times in his head. And — much to the cops surprise — the attack was caught on camera. See below.

Let’s imagine for a minute if there was no footage. He would be accused of everything from instigating cops to having a gun.

“I just don’t know what was going through their minds,” Minguela said in an interview with NJ.com. “They shouldn’t be working if that’s how they treat the people they’re supposed to be protecting.”

The explanation from the cops who are supposed to protect and serve? Dan Keashen, a spokesman for the Camden County Police Department, said the officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun and, of course, Minguela, matched the description. The  three officers who were brutalizing Minguela have been placed on “paid administrative leave” and the department will not release the officers names because it is a “personnel matter.”

Edward Minguela is a father to three kids and while this experience is horrific, we are grateful cops decided to not sure their weapons. Watch the interview with Edward below:

Photos