Ben Carson Cares More About An Office Dining Room Set And ‘Lounge Furniture’ Than The Homeless

Ben Carson proves it is expensive to be a former doctor who is now the unqualified secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development. Yesterday, we reported that a HUD official was demoted for not breaking the law by making taxpayers pay for Carson’s extravagant office renovations. Now, according to The New York Times and The Guardian, Carson and his dear wife Candy got the renovation—and the price tag is astounding.

The NYT claims in late 2017, just after HUD announced plans to slash funding for the homeless, elderly and poor, Carson and his wife went on a spending spree for a dining room set. “The purchase of the custom hardwood table, chairs and hutch came a month after a top agency staff member filed a whistle-blower complaint charging Mr. Carson’s wife, Candy Carson, with pressuring department officials to find money for the expensive redecoration of his offices, even if it meant circumventing the law.”This new dining room set cost a whooping $31,000. The Guardian reports over $165,000 in lounge furniture for Carson’s office.

Raffi Williams, a HUD spokesman, who has time to attack people on social media when he should try to control endless bad press coming out of HUD, reportedly told the New York Times that “Mr. Carson ‘didn’t know the table had been purchased,’ but does not believe the cost was too steep and does not intend to return it.” Is Carson this incompetent that he isn’t aware of $31,000 dining room set that popped up in his office? Did he believe it was a gift from Jesus? Or is Raffi Williams just a stone-cold liar? Liar could be the correct description because The Guardian posted an email of Williams denying the dining room set only to confirm it to the NYT. See below:

https://twitter.com/jonswaine/status/968617177774460928

But it gets worse. Federal law requires congressional approval “to furnish or redecorate the office of a department head” if the cost exceeds $5,000, which is why Helen Foster, the woman who was demoted, said no to the renovations. Raffi babbled,”Department officials did not request congressional approval because the dining set served a ‘building-wide need.’ The table is inside the secretary’s 10th-floor office suite.” A dining room set is a building-wide need? What about the needs of the homeless, elderly and poor?

Carson and his team are soulless hacks who would get fired under any other job with this type of behavior. Carson is currently being investigated for his family’s involvement at HUD. There have been protests against him because he is trying to take away fair housing. He was accused of using taxpayer dollars for private planes and Bible study sessions, and, again, Helen Foster filed a lawsuit for a wrongful demotion.

This is the Trump administration. Corruption is the new normal.

