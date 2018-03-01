Dick’s Sporting Goods No Longer Selling Assault-Style Firearms

Dick’s Sporting Goods No Longer Selling Assault-Style Firearms

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

(RNN) – One of the country’s largest gun retailers will stop selling assault-style rifles.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday, effective immediately, it will end sales of all assault-style rifles in all of its stores, according to The New York Times.

The company also announced it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and would no longer sell guns to anyone under to age of 21 regardless of state policy.

The move came after the Feb. 14 high school shooting, where a 19-year-old former student shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL.

Nikolas Cruz, who police said used an AR-15 during the school shooting, is charged with 17 counts of murder.

Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons in 2015.

 

