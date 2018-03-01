Bobby Brown Says Whitney’s Death Wasn’t Drugs And How He Feels About Nick Gordon

In a very revealing interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby Brown was asked about the death of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston. Surprisingly, he admits that despite drugs being found in her system at the time of her death, he doesn’t believe that’s what killed her.

This month marks the sixth anniversary of Whitney’s death. What do you think was the most misunderstood thing about her?

Um … whoa [long pause] – I don’t think she died from drugs.

You don’t?

No, not at all.

What do you think it was?

She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman.

When you say you don’t think she died of drugs, do you mean you don’t think there were drugs in her system at the time?

Yes.

[Alicia Etheredge-Brown, his wife and manager, interjects]: There were drugs in her system.

Well, I don’t think so.

[Etheredge-Brown]: You feel that other things played a part …?

That played a part. Yes.

What do you attribute her death to if it wasn’t drugs?

Just being broken-hearted.

In another part of the interview, Brown was asked about Nick Gordon. Let’s just say Brown’s answer may or may not shock you, depending what your point of view is regarding what happened between Gordon and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

In 2016, Nick Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to the estate of your daughter. Do you feel there has been justice related to her death?

No, not yet.

Why not?

Because he’s still walking around free.

What does justice look like to you?

Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.

