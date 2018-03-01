Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor With Wonder Woman? Twitter Sounds Off

Folks always gotta start something.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

This past week, Wonder Woman had a win, as well as an L in the news.

Let’s start with the good. Wonder Woman 2 is set to start shooting this summer and according to The Independent, the villain is supposed to be the ruthless Cheetah.

Exciting right?!

As for Wonder Woman’s loss? According to Variety, the movie was surpassed by Black Panther in terms of domestic sales. Black Panther has grossed $421.8 million domestically so far, while Wonder Women has made $412.6 million.

And Black Panther did that after only its 12th day in theaters.

 

Twitter must have been thirsting to stir up some drama because folks started imagining if Black Panther’s right hand woman, Okoye, took on Wonder Woman.

 

The responses were hilarious, and some were well thought out at the same time. People even dared to imagine if all Black women took on Wonder Woman. Would it be a success?

Swipe through to find out!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor With Wonder Woman? Twitter Sounds Off

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos