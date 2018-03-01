Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out

The door is open for NeNe and Porsha!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

It looks like NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are attempting to mend their friendship.

The door is opened once again for NeNe and Porsha.

This has been a tough cycle for NeNe and Porsha as the two have been sparring from the beginning of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10.

To be fair, there was plenty of reason for the tension between them. NeNe said that Porsha and ex-Atlanta Housewife Phaedra Parks were “de-classing the show.” Then Porsha called NeNe fake! And let’s not forget that nasty argument in San Francisco where Marlo Hampton had to keep NeNe’s bun in order.

But after a season of squabbling, it now appears that the ladies are putting their differences aside! Even though Porsha left the cast trip to Barcelona early, they still had time for a much-needed heart-to-heart that dispelled the tension between them! Better yet, that good will made the trip back to Atlanta. NeNe posted a shot of her and Porsha hanging out at her place, and the girls were all smiles.

Work in progress! #babysteps #2angrybitches #bigsis #lilsis #wetrying @porsha4real

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Porsha posted the same shot on her Instagram page, and it looks like the ladies may have had a sleepover to settle their differences.

Work in progress! #babysteps #2angrybitches #bigsis #lilsis #wetrying @porsha4real

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Good for them! Hopefully, Porsha won’t forget that she’s been to NeNe’s place this time. We’d hate to have a repeat of that

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Cuts Her Trip To Barcelona Short After Feeling Bullied

Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe Leakes Again

Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Comeback

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos