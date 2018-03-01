NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out

It looks like NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are attempting to mend their friendship.

The door is opened once again for NeNe and Porsha.

This has been a tough cycle for NeNe and Porsha as the two have been sparring from the beginning of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10.

To be fair, there was plenty of reason for the tension between them. NeNe said that Porsha and ex-Atlanta Housewife Phaedra Parks were “de-classing the show.” Then Porsha called NeNe fake! And let’s not forget that nasty argument in San Francisco where Marlo Hampton had to keep NeNe’s bun in order.

But after a season of squabbling, it now appears that the ladies are putting their differences aside! Even though Porsha left the cast trip to Barcelona early, they still had time for a much-needed heart-to-heart that dispelled the tension between them! Better yet, that good will made the trip back to Atlanta. NeNe posted a shot of her and Porsha hanging out at her place, and the girls were all smiles.

Porsha posted the same shot on her Instagram page, and it looks like the ladies may have had a sleepover to settle their differences.

Good for them! Hopefully, Porsha won’t forget that she’s been to NeNe’s place this time. We’d hate to have a repeat of that

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Cuts Her Trip To Barcelona Short After Feeling Bullied

Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe Leakes Again

Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Comeback

Also On 100.3: