#MBakuChallenge Caps Off A Fantastic Black History Month

The might of the Jabari has won the Internet today.

Posted 2 hours ago
The World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The #MBakuChallenge might be the perfect treat to wrap up Black History Month 2018.

Black Twitter has been swept up in the might of the Jabari.

Winston Duke unintentionally stole every scene as M’Baku, and his performance made such an impact that we can’t get his lines out of our heads. And, apparently, we’re not the only ones!

If you’ve been reciting M’Baku’s lines non-stop since the February 16, then you might be ready for the #MBakuChallenge. The campaign calls on users to give their very best impression of the Jabari leader.

There have been many submissions, but a few of these entries are pretty close to the real thing.

This a perfect challenge for the guys, but this woman put in a respectable submission that’s better than most others floating around Black Twitter.

Not everyone can do the #MbakuChallenge, but it has inspired some folks to come up with ways that it can improve your everday life!

‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o

‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers

Photos