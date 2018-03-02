For The Culture! Big Boi Takes Hospice Patients And Family To ‘Black Panther’

Representation matters!

This is a notion that Big Boi co-signs on, so much so that he believes that spending his money to ensure that folks could witness the beauty of “Black Panther” is worth it.

According to FOX 5, the OutKast rapper and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters Friday morning specifically for hospice patients to see the movie “Black Panther.”

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed stressed the importance of why this good deed is so important for our elders.

“It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well,” she said. “And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life.”

In addition to this good news, Big Boi was cast in the BET series “The Quad” in a guest series, playing an obnoxious father of a high school foobtall player.

“It’s a real instance of art imitating life,” the Grammy-winning rapper told CNN.

“My son on the show is a star football player, which in real life my son is a star football player for Woodward Academy [in Atlanta, Georgia].”

We are here for him giving back and his new role!

