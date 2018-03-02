Melania Trump Became A U.S. Citizen Because She Has ‘Extraordinary Ability’

Melania Trump Became A U.S. Citizen Because She Has ‘Extraordinary Ability’

If only all immigrants could be as "extraordinary" as the First Lady.

Did you know that Melania Trump has “extraordinary ability”? Either did we and, according to a story from The Washington Post, that is how she became a U.S. citizen.

The Washington Post reports that in March 2001, Melania was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, “which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated ‘sustained national and international acclaim.’” What  did Melania do? Model. Yep, that’s it. She modeled for Camel cigarettes and she once hugged a six-foot inflatable whale in a string bikini for Sports Illustrated. Quite extraordinary, right? The nickname for EB-1 program is the Einstein visa. You totally think Einstein when you think of Melania.

Melania Trump even brought her parents over from Slovenia, which is where she is from, reportedly though “family migration,” which is program that Trump allegedly hates. Her mom and dad will soon  be citizens. Allen Orr, founder of Orr Immigration Law Firm P.C., exclusively told NewsOne, “Without question, fashion models do quality for the Einstein or EB-1 visa as the adjudication is subjective.” He continued, “Did she receive a visitor visa and when did she change to a work visa? The award of the EB-1 visa does not address if she worked without authorization or misrepresented herself to enter the U.S. or if she sponsored her parent via family immigration or ‘chain immigration’ — as President Trump calls it.”

The Washington Post has the same question, “How did she convince immigration authorities that she qualified for the EB-1 program? Morrison, the former congressman and immigration expert, said that Melania Trump’s resume in 2001 seems ‘inconsistent’ with the requirements of the visa.” Unfortunately,  no one can answer this question, but maybe it has something to do with being in a relationship with a rich and powerful man. The Washington Post  reported, “In 1998, at age 28, she began dating Trump after meeting him at a party, an association that raised her modeling profile. She started appearing on Page Six of the New York Post and in other celebrity columns on the arm of the real estate developer.” In 1998 she is dating Trump, who loves women from other countries, and in 2001 she was granted  a green card in the elite EB-1 program.

Fascinating.

