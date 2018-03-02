Features
From Youtube To Cover Star: Patricia Bright Graces The Cover Of GLAMOUR UK

This girl from South London is making big moves

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch - Arrivals

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

If you like make-up, clothing, or just some good girl chat–Patricia Bright is your girl. This South London sweetheart has been uploading videos to her Youtube page for 7 years now, and has since racked up over 2 million followers–but now she’s reached an even more insane milestone. This beloved beauty guru is now gracing the cover of GLAMOUR UK, glowing in a gorgeous pink turtleneck for her first ever magazine cover.

Starting off every one of her videos with, “hello beautiful people,” Bright makes everyone feel like an instant friend–which is why she’s been able to connect with so many. Her soothing British accent juxtaposed with her hilarious and dry commentary when trying out some outlandish clothes or make-up are the bits that make Patricia’s videos a step above the rest. And she’s never one to hide her child-like excitement over life’s many pleasures: like being on the cover of GLAMOUR UK.

Patricia says in her soon-to-be released cover story, “I look at the girls with tiny waists, big boobs and perfect bums, and that’s lovely. But that’s not my reality, because I love cake! My reality might be a bit more squidgy, but I’m still comfortable with who I am and not being perfect. And if I want to change things, that’s great, too. Real beauty comes from who you are on the inside and as I’ve grown into myself, I’ve realized that beauty genuinely is in the eye of the beholder.”

Bright also talks about having a lack of Black role models in the UK, which caused her to look up to American women like Oprah and Tyra Banks. She also reveals her personal experiences of racism and the beauty projects she’s working on to try to execute progress and change like opening a school for aspiring beauty bloggers, to working with some of the industry’s biggest brands.

You can read Patricia’s GLAMOUR UK interview here and watch the video below to find out 10 things you didn’t know about the beaut guru.

Photos