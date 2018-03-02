Features
Home > Features

Wow: One Woman’s Twitter Campaign To Get Her Father A Kidney Goes Viral

It takes a village.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Parenting

Source: digitalskillet / Getty

Along with your typical social media shenanigans, Twitter can also be used for important causes, proving it’s not just a site, but a community. One woman called out her community for a very important cause and got an amazing response.

Dynastie (@mskason3) has a father in need of a kidney. In an effort to find the right donor, she tweeted a pic of him wearing a t-shirt with his blood type and a phone number. 

Since Dynastie made the tweet on Tuesday, it has been shared over 319,000 times. There were already folks in her comments section ready to give up their organ. 

It seems like Dynastie’s signal payed off and now her father is making the next moves to get the care he needs.

Dynastie was definitely grateful for all the attention. “I feel like it’s a blessing that a lot of people would want to donate to my dad even though they don’t know him,” she said. “I feel like he should not be the reason people want to start donating because just like him, there are a lot of other people who are going through the exact same thing that we are.”

Dynastie’s moves definitely inspired folks going through a similar situation.

If you want to stay updated on Dynastie’s heartwarming story, you can check in on Twitter and make sure you watch out for any other community members looking for a blessing!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wow: One Woman’s Twitter Campaign To Get Her Father A Kidney Goes Viral

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos