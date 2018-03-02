Features
Outrage Erupts After Man Gets Kicked Out Of McDonald’s For Buying Homeless Guy Food

The clip goes viral.

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

Hyper-surveillance of the homeless reached an all-time high at one South Carolina McDonald’s. So much so that it seems if you buy homeless people food you can get kicked out the restaurant.

This is what happened to Yossi Gallo who saw a homeless guy across the street and wanted to help him out by buying some Mickey D’s. “I waved him down and said, ‘Hey, are you hungry?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ So, I went in there with him and as soon as we went inside, the lady at the register says ‘You’re not getting food,” Gallo said.

According to the staff of the restaurant, the homeless man, identified as James Davis, was asking customers for money beforehand and they wanted him off the premise.

Eventually, the homeless man received food, but a police officer was called, and she said he had to leave and not come back after he was done eating.

After seeing Davis was upset, Gallo came to his defense. The altercation between the officer and Gallo eventually escalated and he was asked to leave the restaurant.

The whole scene was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Thursday. It’s since received over 26 million views and has sparked outrage. You can check out the sad video for yourself below.

Photos