Koryn Hawthorne Reacts To Her Stellar Awards Nods, Being Included In The ‘Greenleaf’ Soundtrack [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
RCA Inspiration artist Koryn Hawthorne had a pretty epic year repping the Kingdom. Not only was she a part of the soundtrack for OWN series, Greenleaf, but she made the WOW Gospel (2018) compilation CD, hit no. 1 on Billboard gospel charts for her “Won’t He Do It” single, and now she’s nominated for two Stellar Awards.

Press play up as she discusses what it’s like being nominated for “New Artist of the Year” & “Contemporary Female Artist of the Year” at this upcoming Stellar Awards, what’s new in her world and more in her exclusive interview with Maurette Brown Clark.

Catch Maurette on the all new "Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark" show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

