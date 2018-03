ATLANTA: Returns To the Airwaves

Atlanta returned to the airwaves last night (Thursday) for a second season dubbed Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

The series tells the story of two cousins, played by Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, trying to come up in the Atlanta rap scene.

The first season of the comedy-drama made a strong impression on both critics and viewers. Season one racked up a trophy case full of awards including two Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys, an NAACP Image Award and two Writer’s Guild Awards.

Atlanta was co-created by and stars Donald Glover. The cast includes Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), Lakeith Stanfield (Darius) and Zazie Beetz (Van).

