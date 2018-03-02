Feature Story
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps & Repped Meek Mill In The ‘Top Off’ Track

The singer drops bars.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Beyoncé isn’t playing around on DJ Khaled‘s new track “Top Off.”

The song serves as the first release from his upcoming album Father of Asahd. While Future and Jay-Z also blessed the song, Queen Bey goes awf with one of the final verses at the end. She starts with, “I break the Internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” followed by “My body, my ice, my cash, all real.”

A message for the lesser beings trying to break the web?

 

Next, Beyoncé spits out “Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik. In the hood, hollerin’, ‘Free Meek,’” just in case folks forgot about the incarcerated rapper.

 

Finally, Yoncé ends with “Woo! I’m like hol’ up! Woo! I might roll up! If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.”

 

Considering Beyoncé is reportedly that friend who keeps you from poppin’ off at a party, Tiffany Haddish was probably somewhere like…

 

The Twitter-verse was definitely emotional.

You can check out “Top Off” for yourself on Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify, or peep the teaser below!

Photos