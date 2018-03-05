OSCARS: Winners

8 reads Leave a comment
WINNERS LIST:
- Best Picture: The Shape of Water
- Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Best Actor: Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
- Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I Tonya
- Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
- Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
- Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman
- Best Documentary – Feature: Icarus
- Best Documentary – Short Subject: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Best Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child
- Best Animated Short Film: Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
- Best Original Score: The Shape of Water
- Best Original Song: “Remember Me” – Coco
- Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
- Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
- Best Production Design: The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
- Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
- Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
- Best Film Editing: Dunkirk, Lee Smith
- Best Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours