OSCARS: Winners

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
8 reads
WINNERS LIST:

  • Best PictureThe Shape of Water
  • Best DirectorGuillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • Best ActorGary OldmanThe Darkest Hour
  • Best ActressFrances McDormandThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Supporting ActorSam RockwellThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Supporting ActressAllison JanneyI Tonya
  • Best Original ScreenplayJordan PeeleGet Out
  • Best Adapted ScreenplayJames IvoryCall Me by Your Name
  • Best Animated Feature FilmCoco
  • Best Foreign Language FilmA Fantastic Woman
  • Best Documentary – FeatureIcarus
  • Best Documentary – Short SubjectHeaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Best Live Action Short FilmThe Silent Child
  • Best Animated Short FilmDear BasketballGlen KeaneKobe Bryant 
  • Best Original ScoreThe Shape of Water
  • Best Original Song: “Remember Me” – Coco
  • Best Sound EditingDunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King 
  • Best Sound MixingDunkirkMark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
  • Best Production DesignThe Shape of WaterPaul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
  • Best CinematographyBlade Runner 2049Roger Deakins
  • Best Makeup and HairstylingDarkest HourKazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
  • Best Costume DesignPhantom ThreadMark Bridges
  • Best Film EditingDunkirkLee Smith
  • Best Visual EffectsBlade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
