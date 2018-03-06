Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Here Are All The Products You Need To Achieve Zendaya’s Sleek Top Knot

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Zendaya gave us a grown up and Grecian goddess vibe on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The young starlet was styled by Law Roach and wore a Giambattista Valli brown gown on the carpet.  Her sleek top knot was achieved by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. Stephen revealed, “Zendaya and I went back and forth about her look for tonight’s show, but ultimately landed on a sleek and chic top knot to enhance the elegant silhouette created by her Giambattista Valli dress.”

We show you how to achieve this laid top knot, below.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Stephen prepped Zendaya’s damp hair by spritzing Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($5.99) throughout before blow drying as straight as possible. Once the hair was dry, Stephen sprayed it with Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray ($3.94), and separated her hair in half from ear-to-ear and brushed the top section into a high ponytail, securing it with an elastic. Next, she brushed the bottom section up and secured the two pieces together and twisted them into a little knot. Stephen secured the hair with hairpins and reveals a pro tip: “Separating the hair into sections allows for more control over the look and ensure security through the night.” Stephen finished the look with  TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth ($4.99) to keep strands sleek and in place all night, without the stiffness and crunch of a traditional hairspray. This hairspray will keep the edges of natural hair laid.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Zendaya added some gold hair clips to her top knot for a fun accessory.

A top knot is perfect for running errands as well as a night out on the town. Beauties, if you try this look, tag us @HelloBeautiful on social media.

DON’T MISS:

Zendaya Stuns On The Red Carpet And Shows Love To Rihanna

EXCLUSIVE: Lead Hairstylist James Pecis Gets Real About The Changes In Natural Hair At NYFW Backstage At Brock Collection

Black Panther’s Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

33 photos Launch gallery

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

Continue reading The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos