Kobe Bryant First NBA Player To Win an Oscar [VIDEO]

NBA legend Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar winner! The five-time NBA champion won the Academy Award for his animated short “Dear Basketball” along with animator Glen Keane.

“As basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little bit more than that,” Bryant said.

Twitter reacts to Kobe Bryant’s win at the Oscars. Congratulations to @kobebryant on your #Oscar @recordingacademy 🙌🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:55am PST While fans are celebrating Kobe Bryant’s very first Academy Award win after the sports icon took home the prize for Best Animated Short Film for his Dear Basketball, they’re met in equal numbers by critics of the Academy’s choice to award a star once plagued with sexual assault allegations in the midst of the era of #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement.It was back in 2003 that a then-24-year-old Kobe Bryant was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year old hotel employee. Bryant would be arrested and brought up on felony charges attached to the case that was later dropped… READ MORE

