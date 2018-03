Taraji P. Henson Was Supporting, Not Shading Ryan Seacrest On Oscars Red Carpet

Via | HotNewHipHop

Sunday evening when Taraji P. Henson made a stop on the red carpet with E! News correspondent and national personality Ryan Seacrest, a few words exchanged may have seemed as though the Empire star was throwing subliminal shots at Seacrest who is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

It was business as usual when Seacrest was speaking with Henson about Mary J. Blige, who was up for two Oscar nominations during the 90th Academy Awards. Taraji would respond to Seacrest’s prompts by saying, “You know, the universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” Taraji then touched Seacrest’s chin with her finger, adding. “You know what I mean?”

