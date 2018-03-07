Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert

Big K.R.I.T. is the latest musician to stop by NPR‘s popular series for a Tiny Desk Concert. The rapper released 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time at the very end of October, which was his first studio album since 2014’s much-praised Cadillactica.

The Mississippi native performed three songs off his latest project for the series, dropping super impassioned renditions of “Mixed Messages,” “Keep The Devil Off” and “Bury Me In Gold.” It was an emotional set, as well. Halfway through, the rapper pulled out a tape recorder which his late grandmother used to record him singing and reciting poetry when he was a young man. “I have to feel like my grandmother was my first mix engineer,” he said before playing a duet between him and his brother as children singing “Where I Wanna Be” by Donell Jones.

This mini concert is something you don’t wanna miss–you can peep the entire performance below.

