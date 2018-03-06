Wendy Williams Gives Fans on Update on Her Hiatus

Talk show host Wendy Williams has made a statement via Twitter after going on a hiatus weeks ago from her television show. She’s stated before that she doesn’t run her social media accounts so we are assuming someone from her camp posted this message on her behalf.
The host announced two weeks ago that the show was going on a three week hiatus due to health issues. Williams was recently diagnosed with Graves disease. According to the American Thryoid Association, Graves disease is ‘an autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). It is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States.’ She has shared in the past that she has suffered from thyroid problems but nothing about Graves disease until recently.
Friend to the show Jerry O’Connell will be the very first person to fill in for Wendy and should make for some interesting entertainment. We imagine the network has had enough of loosing money while Wendy is recuperating.
