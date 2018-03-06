Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight

In their first joint interview as husband and wife, Marc & Kenya reveal they immediately knew they had found 'the one.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment
OK! Magazine's Annual Pre-Oscar Event - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Reality star Kenya Moore and her new hubby Marc Daly are finally opening up about their romance in their first joint interview since their nuptials.

The normally secretive couple gushed about the day they met and how they knew they had found their person.

“How could I not know?” Daly told ET.

“Great heart, great person, love at first sight.”

Moore echoed her new husband’s sentiments, saying, “I knew the first day. I remember calling Cynthia [Bailey] from the show, and was like, ‘I just met my husband.’ It was that kind of chemistry.”

The pair also laughed off rumors and Real Housewife shade that their whirlwind marriage was fake.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it,” Daly said. “I know I’m real, and she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”

Moore credits her partner for bringing a sense of peace to her life.

“When you finally are at peace with yourself and you find someone who centers you and who loves you unconditionally and they just bring out the best in you, you want to be a better person for them. And I feel like I want to be a better person for not only myself but for my husband. I think we bring out the best in each other.”

Okay love birds! Let the Black love continue to flourish.

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight

RELATED LINKS

Black Love! Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Celebrate Her Birthday in Egypt

Kenya Moore &amp; Kandi Burruss Do Double Date

Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos