Lil Mo Reveals She Miscarried: ‘I Still Cry Every Day’

The mourning mama broke the news to her fans that she suffered a miscarriage after the taping of the 'Love & Hip Hop: Reunion.'

Posted 7 hours ago
Fabolous' 90's Platinum Party Birthday

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Rapper Lil Mo revealed she and her husband Karl Dargan recently suffered a miscarriage, VH1 reports.

During part one of the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Reunion,’ Dargan and Mo happily reported the two were expecting another child.

Unfortunately, Lil Mo followed up the announcement saying that since the show was taped, the couple lost the baby.

After the episode aired, Mo posted an illustration of a baby on Instagram with this caption:

‘Just now i watched the #LHHNY reunion and we were hype to share that we were expecting what would be baby #6 for me. thank you for all the congrats and well wishes. regretfully we lost the baby on Feb 6! BUT all is well. God has bigger plans and I know when the time is right, there will be another one!! #feb6#rainbowbaby 🌈👶 #LHHNY#istillcryeveryday’

Mo also stood in solidarity with other women who have suffered through a miscarriage and reposted a hopeful message for women who become pregnant after such a loss, calling the new little lives, rainbow babies.

“A baby born after a miscarriage or loss of a baby is referred to as a Rainbow baby. Today we remember all babies born sleeping, or we’ve carried but never met, those we’ve held but couldn’t take home, the ones that can home but didn’t stay. Make this your status if you or someone you know has suffered the loss of a baby…”

We are praying for you, Mo!

