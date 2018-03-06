Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To Flint, Michigan Until Lead Levels Are Down

Celebrities often make headlines for what projects they’re working on, what’s going on in their love lives and what they’re wearing on the red carpet, so it’s nice when they’re in the news for doing something to help others—and Will Smith and his son Jaden are helping out in a big way.
The Root is reporting that Will and Jaden Smith are helping out the city of Flint, Michigan, as the father-son duo has committed to providing clean water to local schools in the area until lead levels are down significantly. The water provided will be from the company they started together called Just Water.
Via The Root:
Just Water, an eco-friendly water company started by celebrity father-son duo [Will and Jaden Smith], donated 9,200 bottles of water to the city and will continue to do so on a monthly basis until lead levels in the water at Flint public schools are below the federal threshold.
Just Water CEO Ira Laufer told MLive that the donation was a “no-brainer.” “This just makes sense for us to do,” Laufer said. “Jada Smith has visited Flint and met with the mayor. Flint is very dear to her heart. … After reading more about [Flint’s] challenges and the mayor objecting to pulling bottled water from the schools, we thought ‘Let’s help these kids.’” Laufer [said] that the Smith family is “aware of the Flint donation and very excited.”
Just Water was founded by the Smiths in 2015. Its packaging is crafted from almost all-renewable sources, and Laufer said that its water comes from an ethically sourced model contributing to the economy in Glenn Falls, N.Y. [The company] sent four pallets of water to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on March 1.
Meanwhile, Flint schools had initial tests conducted back in February that showed lead levels were below the federal action limit, however, five of nine elementary schools had at least one test that exceeded that threshold.
Over the last 18 months, Flint’s water supply has tested within federal guidelines for lead, but residents are still strongly cautioned to use bottled water and/or faucet filters as a precaution against further contamination.
