Black North Carolina Bus Driver Arrested For Threatening To ‘Shoot Up’ School To Help Trump

North Carolina school bus driver arrested after allegedly making online threats to "shoot up" a middle school and ranting against immigrants. https://t.co/Ll0cPOZxs9 pic.twitter.com/j5s5CMDWeV — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2018

As reported by ABC News, school bus driver Lashauna Hooker Beachum, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested earlier this week after she threatened to “shoot up” a local middle school in an effort to help Trump with tackling immigrants and immigration. Beachum reportedly made the numerous threats via social media.

Via ABC News:

Lashauna Hooker Beachum was taken into custody after the Union County Sheriff’s Office received complaints from numerous residents that she posted the social media threat against Porter Ridge Middle School in Charlotte less than three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

“The safety of our kids and schools is one of our highest priorities. Any comment, rumor or social media post mentioning violence on school property is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. Beachum allegedly posted threat on Facebook around 2 a.m. Friday, using a fake name, Tony Underwood, spokesman for Union County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC News. The threat was removed, but was re-posted several hours later, he said.

In the Facebook post, the writer made expletive-laced references to three people and disparaging remarks aimed at “immigrants” in the Suburban Estates neighborhood of Charlotte, where Porter Ridge Middle School is located, sheriff’s officials said. “I’m sick of this school, these … teachers and immigrants of Suburban Estates trying to take over the school,” reads one of the post, obtained by ABC affiliate station WSOC-TV before it was taken down. Apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s attempts to overhaul the immigration system, including banning immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries, the poster went on to write: “You all won’t be satisfied until trump sends all you … back out of here. i’m going to shoot up the school to help him out.”

After a quick investigation, detectives in the case were able to trace the threatening Facebook messages to Beachum’s residence and quickly determined that she posted it. She was arrested earlier this week and was recently released on $20,000 bail.

Beachum was recently hired a school bus driver on January 3, 2018 and was reportedly in good standing at the time of the incident.

