Russ Parr: Do You Know Who’s Teaching Your Kids?

Do you know who’s teaching your kids? Like do you really know? Parents at one Florida school were shocked to find out that a history teacher was the host of a White Nationalist podcast where she bragged about teaching her views to students.

Florida teacher claims her white nationalist podcast was “satire and exaggeration” to attract listeners: https://t.co/2k1PsEG2Yx pic.twitter.com/TpX93dUiX2 — The Root (@TheRoot) March 5, 2018

