Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter Sign On For Tyler Perry Movie

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish/ Omari Hardwick

Source: J. Merritt / J. Countess

Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, and Tika Sumpter are coming to a Tyler Perry movie near you. The trio star in Perry’s upcoming flick The List. According to Deadline, Haddish will play the recently-released sister of Sumpter, who refuses to accept that she is getting catfished by an online mate.

Haddish will also make history as the first Black stand-up comedienne to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. And there’s plenty more on the horizon for Haddish, who recently presented at the Oscars.

She will also star alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG, and opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School.

Photos